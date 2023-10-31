2000trees Festival confirms Manchester Orchestra and more for 2024 edition

2000trees Festival has today (October 31) shared the first of its 2024 line-up details, confirming that Manchester Orchestra would be one of the acts appearing.

The event will take place on July 10-13, 2024 with the Thursday July 11 main stage headliner being confirmed as The Gaslight Anthem alongside Manchester Orchestra.

Other bands appearing at the event include Kids In Glass Houses, Hot Mulligan, Boston Manor and Cleopatrick. You can buy tickets for the festival here.

Check out the line-up so far below:

HERE WE GO!!! We're super stoked to unveil over 40 new bands for 2000trees 2024, including @ManchesterOrch, @kighofficial, @HotMulligan, and our Weds lineup… there's loads of our faves here, plus some of our best pals + awesome acts who have never partied at Upcote before 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/VG3bh9lLFw — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) October 31, 2023

2000trees Festival booker James Scarlett said of this year’s line-up: “Once again we’re bringing a line-up of 2000trees legends, including the likes of Boston Manor and The Xcerts, to open the festival on the Wednesday night for those of you lucky enough to get your hands on a 4-Day ticket.”

“We’re also stoked to be welcoming so many bands like The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Hot Mulligan and Better Lovers to the festival for the very first time. 2000trees 2024 is already shaping up to be something truly special – don’t sleep on it!”

Earlier this year, Manchester Orchestra shared their reimagined acoustic cover of Cher‘s ‘Believe’.

Lead singer Andy Hull and guitarist Robert McDowell sat down in the SiriusXM studio and transformed Cher’s 1998 electro-pop hit into an indie ballad. Their cover was a slow rendition focused on melody and vocals.

This cover comes days after the band’s release of their new EP ‘The Valley Of Vision’, a follow up to their sixth studio album, ‘The Million Masks of God’.

The album received a four-star review from NME and was described as “a record that traverses every corner of their sound, from beefy rock songs to string-assisted grandeur and acoustic bliss, further cementing their place as an under appreciated band to treasure.”