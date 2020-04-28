2000trees Festival postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

2000trees festival has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cheltenham event was originally set to take place this July, headlined by Jimmy Eat World, AFI, and Thrice. Other acts on the bill included Boston Manor, Knocked Loose, Creeper, Anti-Flag, Silverstein and The Chats.

“We’ve tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic and keep the dream alive, but unfortunately we’ve been forced to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8-11, 2021,” a statement from organisers reads. “After 13 years, we really can’t comprehend a summer without 2000trees, and we’re truly gutted.

We are absolutely gutted to confirm that 2000trees 2020 will not be taking place this summer. Please read our full statement, which has details on just how this impacts 2000trees and what you can do to help, at https://t.co/ikFTWqUe8b. 1/3. pic.twitter.com/S146MDT5YH — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) April 28, 2020

“The decision to postpone wasn’t taken lightly, and is sincerely the last thing we wanted to do. We were still hopeful of going ahead until a few days ago. However, it has become increasingly clear that the current situation isn’t going away any time soon, and the health and safety of our guests, staff and the wider community at large has to come first.

“But never fear, we will come out the other side of this nightmare absolutely gagging for a part at Upcote Farm next year. We promise to deliver you the most amazing edition of 2000trees ever in 2021!”

The team behind the festival had previously said in a statement that, up until “a few days ago”, they were hopeful their 2020 event would still take place.

This comes after Latitude become the latest 2020 festival to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Other high-profile events to announce their cancellation include Glastonbury and Isle of Wight.