2000trees Festival postponed to 2022 due to travel concerns and lack of COVID cancellation insurance

This year’s 2000trees Festival has been postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cotswolds festival, which was cancelled last year due to the global health crisis, had been hoping to stage its 2021 event in July, with the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Creeper all booked to play.

2000trees have confirmed this morning (April 26) that they have been forced to axe plans for their 2021 festival, citing problems with international acts travelling to the UK and a lack of UK Government-backed festival cancellation insurance as two of the key reasons for the postponement to 2022.

Advertisement

Noting that over 20 of the bands on their 2021 line-up had ruled out travelling to the UK in time for the festival, 2000trees say they have been “forced to take the absolutely heart-breaking decision” to postpone to 2022.

“Up until a week ago we were still furiously working behind the scenes to try to make the festival happen,” a statement from 2000trees reads. “We really wanted (and needed) a party just as much as you this year. But after losing these bands, it’s clear that we are unable to give you the award-winning Trees experience that you know and love this year”.

2000trees also criticised the UK Government for failing to implement COVID cancellation insurance for the live events industry.

“Hundreds of festivals have been asking for months for a Government-backed insurance policy allowing us to confidently host events this year. We were hopeful that this insurance would be in place by now,” the festival organisers said. “Although they’ve provided a similar scheme for film and TV, the Government have completely let the live music industry down by refusing to back a simple insurance policy.

“This would have cost them next to nothing, unless the roadmap dates are changed (or we are put into another lockdown) and it’s the single most effective thing they could have done to get festivals back up and running this summer. Many independent festivals have already postponed because of this and we know of many other events that will shortly be announcing their postponement.

Advertisement

“The obvious concern is that there may still be delays or changes to the COVID restrictions at the last minute. Without this vital COVID cancellation insurance, going ahead with this year’s event would simply be a huge financial risk, potentially jeopardising our long-term survival. So we were left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late.”

2000trees Festival will now take place from July 6-10, 2022. The likes of Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Laura Jane Grace have all joined the line-up for 2022, with a third major headliner and over 100 acts still to be announced for next year.

All 2021 tickets will be automatically valid for next year’s 2000trees Festival. “As a small, independent business that’s been hit extremely hard by the pandemic, we really need as many people as possible to roll their tickets to next year, just so we can keep paying our staff and secure the long-term survival of 2000trees,” the festival said in their statement.

“You kept us alive in 2020 when over 95 per cent of you rolled your tickets to this year. If you could do the same for us again by holding onto your tickets until 2022, not only will you get next year’s festival at 2019 prices, but we will love you forever and promise to make the 2022 festival one to remember!”

2000trees’ 2021 cancellation follows on from the postponement last week of this year’s Boomtown Festival, with the organisers of the latter also citing a lack of COVID-specific cancellation insurance from the UK Government as a major reason for their change of plans.