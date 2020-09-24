Nominees for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize have seen significant increases in streaming and sales since the shortlist was announced in July.

The annual ceremony is being held tonight (September 24), with Sports Team, Georgia, Charli XCX, Porridge Radio, Michael Kiwanuka, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and more all nominated.

As Music Week report, every nominated artist has seen an increase in sales since the shortlist was announced. Crunching data between July 23 and September 10, figures show that Moses Boyd has received the biggest boost in sales, with his album ‘Dark Matter’ getting a 37.8% increase.

Newcastle post-rockers Lanterns On The Lake have also seen a 37.1% increase on their sales for their ‘Spook The Herd’ album, while Laura Marling‘s ‘Song For Our Daughter’ is up 33.3%.

See the full list of figures below.

Anna Meredith – ‘Fibs’ (Moshi Moshi)

SALES: 2,880

INCREASE: 15.1%

PEAK CHART POSITION: N/A

Charli XCX – ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ (Atlantic)

SALES: 5,465

INCREASE: 24.5%

PEAK CHART POSITION: NO.33

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’ (Warner Records)

SALES: 186,287

INCREASE: 27.7%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.1

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ (Domino)

SALES: 8,464

INCREASE: 12.4%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.33

Kano – ‘Hoodies All Summer’ (Parlophone)

SALES: 35,435

INCREASE: 6%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.8

Lanterns on the Lake – ‘Spook the Herd’ (Bella Union)

SALES: 2,249

INCREASE: 37.1%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.168

Laura Marling – ‘Song for Our Daughter’ (Partisan/Chrysalis)

SALES: 18,348

INCREASE: 33.3%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.6

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’ (Polydor)

SALES: 74,507

INCREASE: 6.4%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.2

Moses Boyd – ‘Dark Matter’ (Exodus/The Orchard/Proper)

SALES: 3,826

INCREASE: 37.8%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.110

Porridge Radio – ‘Every Bad’ (Secretly Canadian)

SALES: 3,099

INCREASE: 27.4%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.111

Sports Team – ‘Deep Down Happy’ (Island)

SALES: 17,809

INCREASE: 14.7%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No.2

Stormzy – ‘Heavy is the Head’ (Merky/Atlantic)

SALES: 274,882

INCREASE: 6.1%

PEAK CHART POSITION: No. 1

Last night (September 23), a number of nominees for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize performed special live sessions from London’s Bush Hall venue in a special show broadcast on BBC Four.

The winner of this year’s prize will be announced live on The One Show on BBC One tonight. The programme will also feature the first interview with the winning artist.

Tomorrow, a special edition of Later… with Jools Holland will air on BBC Two, serving as the first episode of a new series of the iconic show. It will also see the prize winner in conversation with Jools Holland.