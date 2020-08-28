2020 Mercury Prize nominees to take part in Tim Burgess’ Twitter listening parties

The nominees for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize will be celebrated as part of a special series of Tim Burgess’ Twitter listening parties next month.

Ahead of the prestigious ceremony on September 24, a selection of acts will join Burgess and their fans in listening to their nominated record together, and sharing haring their memories of creating it.

Listeners are also invited to ask questions and share their thoughts on each album using the official hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty.

Timings for the Hyundai Mercury Prize special are:

Wednesday 2nd September

8pm Laura Marling ‘Song for Our Daughter‘

9pm Moses Boyd ‘Dark Matter‘

Thursday 3rd September

7pm Georgia ‘Seeking Thrills‘

8pm Anna Meredith ‘FIBS‘

9pm Porridge Radio ‘Every Bad‘

Wednesday 9th September

8pm Lanterns on the Lake ‘Spook the Herd‘

Thursday 10th September

9pm Sports Team ‘Deep Down Happy‘

It comes after the nominations were revealed last month, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Charli XCX leading the acts vying for the prestigious £25,000 prize.

Lipa has been nominated for her acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, while Charli XCX will compete with ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ – her fourth album which was recorded entirely during lockdown at her Los Angeles home studio.

Stormzy’s nomination for ‘Heavy Is The Head’, his second album, also marks his first ever Mercury Prize nod.

All nominees will judged by a panel including the likes of Annie Mac, Annie Calvi and Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, although a live ceremony is unlikely to take place due to coronavirus.