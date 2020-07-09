2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction to be broadcast as HBO special

The 2020 induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The traditional live ceremony, originally set to take place on May 2 but was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, and though a new date in November was announced soon afterwards, that has also now been scrapped.

Instead, the ceremony will be broadcast as a pre-recorded HBO special, airing on the same planned date of November 7.

The likes of Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T Rex, and The Doobie Brothers are to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year for the 35th annual celebration.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement about the news.

“Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honuoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

The new announcement also reveals that the 2021 edition of the annual ceremony will move from spring to autumn, and take place in a new home of Cleveland, Ohio.

Last year, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and The Cure were all inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Kraftwerk notoriously missing out.