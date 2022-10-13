Mercury Prize 2022 confirms line-up of live performers

The organisers of the 2022 Mercury Prize have confirmed the line-up of live performers for this year’s rescheduled award ceremony.

The 2022 prize had been due to be presented last month at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, but the ceremony was called off on the night (September 8) following the death of the Queen.

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will now take place on Tuesday (October 18), with the show set to be hosted by Lauren Laverne and broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

Advertisement

This morning (October 13), the Mercury Prize organisers have confirmed the line-up of live performers on the night. Aside from Harry Styles, who is unavailable due to his ongoing US tour, the rest of this year’s Mercury Prize nominees will each perform one track from their shortlisted album live on the night.

That line-up features Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Little Simz, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Self Esteem, Wet Leg and Yard Act.

You can see the full list of nominated albums for the 2022 Mercury Prize below.

Fergus McCreadie – ‘Forest Floor’

Gwenno – ‘Tresor’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – ‘For All Our Days That Tear the Heart’

Joy Crookes – ‘Skin’

Kojey Radical – ‘Reason To Smile’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Nova Twins – ‘Supernova’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Yard Act – ‘The Overload’

Circle tickets that were purchased through Eventim for the original September 8 date will remain valid for the new 2022 Mercury Prize date at the Eventim Apollo.

Advertisement

After last month’s ceremony was postponed, Self Esteem – AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor – helped instigate the donation of food from the ceremony to the homeless.