Here are all the winners from the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards have come to a close with NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN and more taking home the biggest prizes – view the full list of winners below.
The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards took place over the past weekend from February 17 to 18 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea. The two-day affair was hosted by TVXQ’s Changmin, and saw the presentation of the ceremony’s four Daesangs (grand prizes).
The Hanteo Music Awards are presented primarily based on the global Hanteo Charts from January 1 to December 31, 2023, accounting for up to 50% of the criteria, while global voting scores and judging scores also contributed to the determination of winners.
The four biggest trophies of the ceremony were presented on the ceremony’s second day, which saw NCT Dream take home the award for Best Artist, while the Best Album and Best Performance trophies were given to SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids respectively.
The fourth grand prize for Best Song was awarded to IVE, for ‘I AM’. However, aespa emerged as the biggest winners of this year’s Hanteo Music Awards, after managing to bring home three separate awards: Artist of the Year, Best Trend Leader and Global Generation Icon.
Other notable winners also include ATEEZ, RIIZE, BTS members V, Jimin and Jungkook for their solo work and more.
See the full list of the 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners below:
Awards given out on Day 1:
Emerging Artist
VIVIZ
TEMPEST
Popular Global Group
Kep1er
Popular Performance Group
VIVIZ
Popular Solo Artist
Jeong Dong-won
Favourite Vocal Performance
Kim Jae-hwan
Favourite Band Performance
LUCY
Favourite Crossover Group
Libelante
Hanteo Choice K-pop Female Artist
Billlie
Hanteo Choice K-pop Male Artist
VANNER
Special Award – Band
Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Virtual Artist
PLAVE
Special Award – Trot
Young Tak
Post-Generation
Lee Chan-won
WhosFandom Award
Lim Young-woong and his fanbase, Hero Generation
Awards given out on Day 2:
Best Artist
NCT Dream
Best Song
IVE
Best Album
SEVENTEEN
Best Performance
Stray Kids
Artist of the Year
NCT Dream
IVE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Tomorrow X Together (TXT)
aespa
ATEEZ
NewJeans
NCT 127
LE SSERAFIM
(G)I-DLE
ENHYPEN
Jungkook (BTS)
Jimin (BTS)
V (BTS)
Top Global Performer
ATEEZ
Next Worldwide Artist
RIIZE
Global Artist – Asia & North America
TXT
Global Artist – South America & Oceania
Jimin (BTS)
Global Artist – Europe & Africa
V (BTS)
Global Generation Icon
aespa
Global Rising Artist
KISS OF LIFE
Global Outstanding Artist
NMIXX
Rookie of the Year
tripleS
ZEROBASEONE
Best Trend Leader
aespa
Special Award – Ballad
Parc Jae-jung
Popular Band Artist
Daybreak
Legend Rock Icon
YB
Blooming Performance Group
8TURN