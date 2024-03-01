Here are all the winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards

The 2024 Korean Music Awards have come to a close with NewJeans, KISS OF LIFE and more bagging some of the biggest awards of the night – read on to view the full list of winners below.

The 2024 Korean Music Awards (KMAs) were held last night (February 29), and was livestreamed on The Prizm Entertainment’s website at around 8pm KST. Established in 2004, the KMAs has a legacy of recognising Korean music beyond mainstream K-pop, with categories that include indie, rock, metal, folk, dance, hip-hop, R&B and more.

Awards from the KMAs are distributed based on recommendations made by a panel of judges, consisting of music critics, radio producers, academics and other music industry professionals. The Korean Music Awards notably do not use sales as a metric for their awards.

Out of 25 awards, the KMAs present three Daesangs (Grand Prizes) every year for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Musician of the Year. The winners of these trophies span across genres, with hip-hop artist Beenzino taking home this year’s Album of the Year prize for ‘Nowitzki’.

Meanwhile, Korean rock outfit Silica Gel were awarded Musician of the Year, while K-pop titans NewJeans took home the award for Song of the Year for ‘Ditto’. The five-piece and Silica Gel both emerged as the biggest winners of the night, with each act receiving three accolades in total.

While the winners for the 2024 KMAs are largely dominated by alternative acts, there are several K-pop acts that brought home trophies last night, such as AKMU, KISS OF LIFE and more. Most notably, KISS OF LIFE have become the third idol group to win Rookie of the Year following aespa and NewJeans.

See the full list of 2024 Korean Music Awards winners below:

Album of the Year

Beenzino for ‘Nowitzki’

Song of the Year

NewJeans for ‘Ditto’

Musician of the Year

Silica Gel

Rookie of the Year

KISS OF LIFE

Best Pop Album

Lee Jin-ah for ‘Hearts of the City’

Best Pop Song

AKMU for ‘Love Lee’

Best K-Pop Album

NewJeans for ‘Get Up’

Best K-Pop Song

NewJeans for ‘Ditto’

Best Electronic Song

CIFIKA for ‘Hush’

Best Electronic Album

Yetsuby for ‘My Star My Planet My Earth’

Best R&B & Soul Song

youra for ‘(Motif)’

Best R&B & Soul Album

jerd for ‘BOMM’

Best Rap & Hiphop Song

E SENS for ‘What The Hell’

Best Rap & Hiphop Album

Beenzino for ‘Nowitzki’

Best Rock Song

Seoul Electric Band for ‘Ghost Writers’

Best Rock Album

OVerdrive Philosophy for ’64 see me’

Best Modern Rock Song

Silica Gel for ‘Tik Tak Tok (Feat. So!YoON!)’

Best Modern Rock Album

Silica Gel for ‘Machine Boy’

Best Metal & Hardcore Album

Mahatma for ‘REASON FOR SILENCE’

Best Folk Song

Yeoyu and Seolbin for ‘Like the Stars in the Night Sky’

Best Folk Album

Yeoyu and Seolbin for ‘COMEDY’

Best Jazz Vocal Album

YUJIN KIM for ‘Extraordinary’

Best Jazz Performance Album

Soojung Lee for ‘Four Seasons’

Special Merit Award

Kang Tae-hwan

Committee Special Award

Hakchon Theatre