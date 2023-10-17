21 Savage announces extra UK and European tour dates

21 Savage has shared details of new UK and European tour dates around his previously announced London show this autumn.

The rapper has announced shows in Paris, Dusseldorf, Zurich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester and Birmingham between November 14 and 24, 2023.

Savage then wraps the tour at The O2 Arena in London on November 30.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 20) at 10am BST here. There is a pre-sale at the same link from 9am BST tomorrow (October 19).

21 Savage UK and European tour 2023:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 14 – Paris, France, Zenith La Villette

Thursday 16 – Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Friday 17 – Zurich, Switzerland, Halle

Sunday 19 – Berlin, Gemany, Max Schmelling Halle

Tuesday 21 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, AFAS Live

Thursday 23 – Manchester, UK, Mayfield Depot

Friday 24 – Birmingham, UK, Forum

Thursday 30 – London, UK, The O2 Arena

In other news, the Atlanta-based star was recently declared a ‘lawful permanent resident’ of the US and can finally visit his birth nation of England.

A four-year legal battle was sparked in 2019 when the rapper was arrested for immigrating to the US and overstaying his visa.

According to his legal team, 21 Savage was originally born in London – emigrating to the US as a 7-year-old. He then left the country to attend his uncle’s funeral in 2005 aged 12 without the knowledge that his visa would expire a year later. The rapper then tried to renew his visa in 2017.

Although legal complications delayed the immigration case, 21 Savage is now a ‘lawful permanent resident’ of the US.

21 Savage also made his first live performance outside the US by joining Drake on stage in Toronto earlier this month.

The rapper had previously been unable to tour outside of the US, including the Canadian leg of Drake‘s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour.