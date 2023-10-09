21 Savage announces show at London’s The O2 next month

21 Savage has announced a show at the O2 Arena in London, marking his first-ever UK concert and appearance.

The rapper – real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – took to Instagram to share a special homecoming post that featured clips from his childhood as well as clips of him on tour soundtracked to Skylar Grey’s ‘Coming Home’. At the end, a title card appeared, reading: “London, I’m coming home”.

His biggest headlining show in the UK to date, 21 Savage will be playing at the O2 arena in London on Thursday, November 30. Baby Drill and 21 Harold will be serving as opening support for the one off date. Ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (October 11) at 9am local time. General ticket sale will commence on Friday (October 13) at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Advertisement

The rapper was recently declared a ‘lawful permanent resident’ of the U.S. and can finally visit his birth nation of England.

A four-year legal battle was sparked in 2019 when the rapper was arrested for immigrating to the U.S. and overstaying his visa. According to his legal team, 21 Savage was originally born in London – immigrating to the US as a 7-year-old. He then left the country to attend his uncle’s funeral in 2005, aged 12, without the knowledge that his visa would expire a year later. The rapper then tried to renew his visa in 2017.

Although legal complications delayed the immigration case, 21 Savage is now a ‘lawful permanent resident’ of the U.S.

21 Savage also made his first live performance outside the US by joining Drake on stage in Toronto this past weekend (October 7).

The rapper had previously been unable to tour outside of the US, including the Canadian leg of Drake‘s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour.

Advertisement

On Saturday, a man who declared that he was at the concert on behalf of “his majesty, Charles III”, announced: “To who it may concern, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known officially as 21 Savage, is now cleared to travel up north and perform for his beloved fans.”

“He has chosen Toronto as his first destination, ladies and gentlemen,” he added, before being cut off by Drake.

“Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life. Make some noise for the brother, 21,” Drake told the crowd.

Last year, Drake and 21 Savage collaborated on the album ‘Her Loss‘, which NME described in a three-star review as an “exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting”.

It added: “The Toronto and Atlanta megastars show flashes of brilliance, but can’t stay out of their own way on the 16-track collaboration.”