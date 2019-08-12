“Number one would have to be 21 Savage”: 21 names his five favourite rappers

Always be your best self

Nobody can accuse 21 Savage of being short on confidence, and after his show at New York City’s Pier 17 last week, he went ahead and named himself the “number one” rapper of all time.

Speaking to Complex, 21 rattled off his list of the top five rappers to have ever picked up a mic: “Number one would have to be 21 Savage. Number two is Jay-Z. Number three is Biggie. Four is Young Nudy. And my number five would probably be Nipsey Hussle.”

While he didn’t spill any details on the hotly anticipated Savage Mode 2, the follow-up to his breakthrough mixtape with Metro Boomin, the Slaughter Gang member did give away another one of his loves: aviation.

21 has apparently already logged 10 hours of flight time in the pursuit of a pilot’s license, according to Complex. And once he’s accredited, he plans on buying a private jet and launching an initiative for kids who dream of taking to the skies.

“I’m going to open up a pilot school in my area where kids can go to pilot school out of high school,” he was quoted as saying.

The reveal came on the back of the rapper’s partnership with Tequila Avión for the brand’s campaign, “Depart. Elevate. Arrive”, which celebrates barrier-breaking adventurers. Watch a video about the campaign below.

“When I’m in the air flying, there’s nothing like it. No traffic, no borders,” 21 said in a statement about the Tequila Avión campaign, clearly alluding to his own history of immigration issues.

“With a borderless mindset, I’m able to bring everything I’ve seen, a worldly point of view, into my creative process. Into my art. It brings my art to an elevated space and that’s the heart of this partnership. Elevating creativity through being borderless.”