21 Savage has shared his contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming Saw reboot in a new song called ‘Spiral’ – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now.

The movie, titled Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, will be released on May 14 and will star Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Ali Johnson.

In 21 Savage’s track, he raps: “I don’t got no love for no rival/ Put him on the news, he went viral/ I took a number two with my rifle.”

The video sees him hung upside down in a grimy bathroom, interspersed with clips from the movie. Watch it below now.

The rapper will also serve as the executive producer for the whole Spiral: From The Book Of Saw soundtrack, as was confirmed earlier this month.

Speaking to NME about the movie last year, director Darren Lynn Bousman said the reboot was “its own unique thing”. “The Saw franchise is such a well-oiled machine. I can’t even explain the nostalgia of being able to do another one now,” he said.

“But this movie is so unique and so different than what I think people expect and are ready for. That’s what made it so exciting to get back to the franchise. I read the script and I thought, ‘Holy shit! This is actually really good.’”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage is also set to feature on KSI’s second album ‘All Over The Place’. The tracklist for the record was revealed yesterday and confirmed that the US rap star would appear alongside Future on the track ‘Number 2’.