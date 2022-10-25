24-year-old Australian man dies after tragic fall at Barcelona nightclub

An Australian man has died after a tragic accident at Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo.

Liam Hampson, aged 24, was holidaying in the city with friends at the time of the fatal accident. According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Hampson was in an area of the nightclub not usually accessible to the public at around 4:30am last Tuesday (October 18). Hampson – who was travelling from his home state of Queensland – climbed over a metre-high wall, before falling around 14 metres onto a patio beneath.

Shortly after the fall, Hampson’s friends launched a search for the missing Hampson, which lasted over 24 hours before his body was discovered by Sala Apolo staff at around midday on Wednesday (October 19). In the wake of the news, Hampson’s father Brett wrote to Facebook that the family was “devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not survived”.

Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not… Posted by Brett Hampson on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Brett continued: “Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief. We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy.”

Hampson’s death is currently being treated as an accident. His passing was confirmed by Sala Apolo, with the news being shared on its social media channels last Thursday (October 20). “We extend our deepest condolences to Liam Hampson’s family and friends”, the venue wrote. “We are at the disposal of the Police for any matter pertaining to this unpredictable accident.”

Hampson’s trip to Barcelona was part of a holiday celebrating the end of his rugby league team’s 2022 season. He has been remembered as a talented player for the Queensland rugby club the Redcliffe Dolphins. Hampson and his teammates were attending a concert headlined by Paradise Lost on the evening of his death.

The nightclub venue’s music program resumed as normal over the weekend.