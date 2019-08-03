Watch the crazy moment masses of Lollapalooza fans scale festival fence to get in for free

The large crowd knocked down one of the festival's fences as they evaded security

Lollapalooza kicked off this weekend in Chicago, and some fans took it to the extreme to get themselves inside the festival.

A video circulating on social media shows a mass number of people storming the fences of the festival, which takes place at the historic Grant Park.

A photographer shooting the event, caught the crazy rush on video and shared his experience with Mashable. “When they saw a spot with not many cops around, they stormed the gate all at once,” Jeremy Cohen said. “It was def planned…[It] was very strategic.”

While the video shows 100+ people scaling the fences, one person with a prosthetic leg can be seen being stopped and refused entry by security.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, another video surfaced showing a group of people hopping barriers elsewhere at the festival.

In other Lollapalooza news, Chance The Rapper joined Death Cab For Cutie on stage at the festival yesterday (August 2) for the live debut of their recent collaboration ‘Do You Remember’.

Making a surprise appearance on the second night of the Chicago festival, Chance told the crowd: “I think this might be a moment in history,” before joining Ben Gibbons and co. for a performance of their new track.