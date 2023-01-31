2ManyDJs announce new venue and date for London show after Brixton Academy closure

2ManyDJs have become the latest band to announce a new venue and date for their upcoming London show following the closure of Brixton Academy.

O2 Academy Brixton will remain closed until April following the fatal crowd crush at an Asake concert at the venue in December – with a number of gigs beyond that now being relocated.

People outside the venue on December 15 were able to force their way into the show, leading to overcrowding and the gig being cancelled midway through. Two people died after being caught in the crush – 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo and 23-year-old security staff Gaby Hutchinson. A third attendee, aged 21, is still in hospital in a critical condition.

After O2 Academy Brixton’s licence was temporarily suspended until January 16, Lambeth Council said that they would meet again on that date to discuss the future of the venue. Before the meeting, a spokesperson for Academy Music Group (AMG) – the company that runs the venue – said it would stay closed voluntarily until April while investigations continue. The meeting then saw the announcement that the venue’s licence would also be suspended for three months.

Writing on Twitter today (January 31), 2ManyDJs confirmed their move to Printworks London.

They wrote: “We’re so pleased to finally announce we have a new date and venue to replace our Brixton show which we sadly had to cancel due to the tragic events. Your tickets will still be valid for @Printworks_LDN on the 17th Feb with the same fantastic line up! Can’t wait to see you there!” Visit here for tickets and more information.

Last December, 2ManyDJs spoke to NME about the legacy of their iconic album ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2′ mix, as well as the indie dance scene of 2002 and counting David Bowie as a fan.

“It’s still weird that we talk about Bowie as if we’d known him but we only met him once,” Stephen told NME. “It’s pretty crazy, even now. He was even on the forum on our little website as ‘David Bowie’ asking us questions, and we thought he was someone else!

“When we met him, Dave asked him how much time he spent on the internet and he replied, ‘Don’t you see I’m on your forum all the time?’ It seems like such a weird world now.”

Meanwhile, following the closure of Brixton Academy, many of the gigs at the venue are being rescheduled to new venues across London.

Dates in January for Wallows, Sleep Token and PVRIS were all moved to Eventim Apollo, while Dry Cleaning and Beartooth‘s March gigs will now take place at The Roundhouse and OVO Arena Wembley, respectively. Röyksopp, meanwhile moved their show on February 19 to Troxy and are re-selling tickets as a result, due to the venue being smaller than Brixton Academy. Yard Act also recently removed their gig to Troxy too.

You can see the full list of gigs that have moved from Brixton Academy to new venues here.