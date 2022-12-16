2manyDJs “forced” to postpone show after incident at Brixton Academy

2ManyDJs have postponed their show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton after an incident at the venue last night (December 15) that reportedly saw thousands of fans breach the doors.

Eight people were taken to hospital and Asake’s headline show was cancelled after fans outside the venue forced their way in. Four people are still in a critical condition.

Scotland Yard police officers told Sky News that the injuries sustained by people at the event were believed to have been caused by “crushing”.

Following the incident, 2ManyDJs confirmed that tomorrow nights show at Brixton Academy (December 17) has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023. All tickets will be valid for the new date, with refunds available for any gig goers who cannot make the rescheduled show.

“It is with pain in our hearts that we have to announce that due to the terrible events that happened at O2 Academy Brixton last night, we are being forced to postpone tomorrow’s show,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We understand that many of you are travelling from afar to make it to London for this, but hopefully you will all be available again to celebrate on this new date. Our hearts go out to those who were injured. Love Dave & Steph”

Taking to social media today, Asake wrote: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.”

He continued: “I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.”

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was nominated in the BBC’s Sound of 2023 poll and was performing his third of three shows at the venue.