2ManyDJs and James Murphy’s Despacio soundsystem is returning to London

The renowned trio are back in London for two nights of vinyl-only playing

Will Lavin
Despacio
Despacio is returning to London. CREDIT: Press

Despacio have announced they are returning to London for a two-night residency next year at Camden’s Roundhouse.

The renowned trio consists of LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s David and Stephen Dewaele, who have previously won plaudits for their vinyl-only soundsystem.

Now, it’s been announced that they’ll be behind the decks for two nights at their “favourite London venue”, Camden’s Roundhouse, from May 21-22, 2020.

A bespoke soundsystem designed by James Murphy and the Dewaele brothers in collaboration with audio-pioneers McIntosh, Despacio was designed to create the ultimate inclusive club listening experience. Together the three friends play their pick of vinyl from throughout the ages with superior quality.

Watch a mini-doc on Despacio below:

Tickets (priced £37.50) for Despacio’s return to Camden’s Roundhouse go on sale here this Friday, December 6.

Earlier this year Despacio were one of the acts picked to play the Nile Rodgers-curated Meltdown festival.

As well as a headline performance from Rodgers himself, the line-up also featured Eurythmics Songbook, Anitta, Thundercat, Songhoy Blues, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein performing Stranger Things, Alfa Mist, Durand Jones & the Indications, Kokoroko and A Night of Studio 54.

