2ManyDJs launch new mix collection on Apple Music

2ManyDJs have launched a new DJ mix collection via Apple Music.

The brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, also of Soulwax, have delved into their archive for the project, which combines “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections”.

Additionally, the mixes feature archived works from the duo’s Radio Soulwax Project – including ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2’ – as well as a recording from 2ManyDJs Primavera Sound 2022 set.

You can listen to the collection in full here.

Earlier this year, David Dewaele told Lauren Laverne about a number of new remixes 2ManyDJs had worked on, including a 20-minute remix of New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’ for 6 Music’s ‘Desert Island Disco’ slot.

“We found all these versions and cover versions and people playing the song ‘Blue Monday’ by New Order. Many years ago, we’d also been sent the multi-track which is the separate elements of that track,” he explained at the time.

“Given how seminal that song is, not just for us, but for millions of people, but for us especially… the first gig my brother and I played together was in 1997. And the first record we put on was ‘Blue Monday’. And as a DJ, you constantly change the records that you play and yet I think there is only a handful of gigs where we didn’t either fully play or tease or didn’t play a little bit of ‘Blue Monday’.”

2ManyDJs are set to play a sold out show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on December 17. The gig is being held as part of the duo’s 20th anniversary celebrations, and will boast a range of “2002-specific” guests.