Former 2NE1 member Minzy announces new single, ‘Fantabulous’

Ex-2NE1 member Minzy has announced her upcoming single, ‘Fantabulous’.

Earlier today (November 30), the singer posted a concept photo and a promotional schedule for her forthcoming fourth solo single. ‘Fantabulous’ and its accompanying music video are slated for release on December 12, with teasers and concept images set to drop in the coming days.

‘Fantabulous’ marks Minzy’s second release of the year, following ‘Teamo’ in July. Notably, ‘Teamo’ had been Minzy’s first Korean-language single in over a year, following after last May’s ‘Lovely’. It was also her first release under MZ Entertainment, the agency she founded in October 2020.

Earlier this year, she also teamed up with Red Velvet’s Wendy on a cover of 2NE1’s ‘Lonely’. The two K-pop idols performed the song during Minzy’s appearance on the SBS Power FM radio show Young Street, which is hosted by Wendy.

Minzy made her debut as the youngest member of 2NE1 in 2009 with the single ‘Fire’. The group went on to become one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time, releasing hits such as ‘I Don’t Care’, ‘I Am The Best’ and ‘Ugly’ throughout their career. Minzy left the group in 2016, following a two-year hiatus.

The remaining members of 2NE1 later officially disbanded later that year, and released their final single ‘Goodbye’ in January 2017. All members of the group have since left YG Entertainment, with Sandara Park being the last to depart from the agency after her contract expired in May 2021.