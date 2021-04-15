2NE1 reunion not in the works, say CL and Park Bom’s reps

Representatives for former 2NE1 members CL and Park Bom have denied reports of a potential reunion for the girl group.

South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghyang had originally reported yesterday (April 14) that the members of 2NE1 – CL, Park Bom, Sandara Park and Minzy – had gathered to record a brand-new song. “The 2NE1 members got together in the beginning of the year and recorded a song,” an industry source told the outlet, per Soompi.

However, Representatives for both CL and Park Bom have since dismissed the report. In a statement to Hankook Ilbo, CL’s representative explained that the members had gathered at a recording studio in January to celebrate Minzy’s birthday, but did not record a new song together. “It seems like that is how the misunderstanding arose. There are no specific plans at all regarding preparations for a full-group reunion and song release,” they added.

In addition, Park Bom’s agency D-NATION Entertainment said that “the recording did not take place”, contrary to the original report. “Nothing has been decided in regards to a reunion,” it added.

Earlier this year, Minzy also talked about the possibility of a reunion on KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show in February. She shared that the group’s members meet often and have considered pursuing reunion plans, but noted that “nothing has been proceeded in detail yet. We’re just at the stage of talking about doing something.”

Meanwhile, Park Bom released a brand-new single called ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ earlier this month. She collaborated with CHANGMO for the R&B-tinged track, which marks her first solo release since 2019.