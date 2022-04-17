2NE1 reunite at Coachella 2022 to perform ‘I Am The Best’

Yesterday’s (April 16) 88rising takeover at Coachella 2022 saw K-pop icons 2NE1 reunite on stage after six years apart – see footage below.

The four-piece girl group disbanded in 2016, and played their last show together the year prior.

For their Coachella performance, the band – Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy – performed their hit ‘I Am The Best’.

Check out footage of the performance below.

Last year, it was revealed that YG Entertainment reportedly called it quits with girl group 2NE1 after the company was unable to “control” a particular member.

On December 17, YouTuber and former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho made several claims about the nature of 2NE1’s disbandment back in 2016. Lee’s remarks come after an interview with former member CL had gone viral in South Korea, in which she revealed she had found out about the group’s disbandment through the news.

Lee alleged that following Minzy’s then-departure from the group and label, the three remaining members of 2NE1 – CL, Park Bom and Sandara Park – had planned to move forward as a trio with a new album.

However, these plans were eventually scrapped. Although the trio’s comeback track and album recording were allegedly completed, Lee said that insiders claimed YG Entertainment dropped the project because it “had a difficult time controlling one member” at the time.

Elsewhere at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.