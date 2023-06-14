Ex-2NE1 member Sandara Park to make solo debut next month

Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park will be making her long-awaited solo debut this July.

On June 14, several South Korean news outlets reported that Sandara Park would soon be returning to the music industry as a soloist. Later that day, a representative from Park’s current agency, Abyss Company, confirmed to Star News that she would be making a comeback in July.

“Sandara Park will make a comeback in the music industry as a solo artist in July. We ask for your understanding that we cannot reveal the specific [release] timing or form of the album yet,” shared the agency in a brief statement.

Advertisement

The upcoming release will be Park’s first music in over four years, since being featured on former bandmate Park Bom’s ‘Spring’ in 2019. While the singer had previously released a self-titled EP in the Philippines in 2005, prior to her debut in 2NE1, this will be her debut as a soloist in the K-pop industry.

Park debuted as one of four members of 2NE1 under YG Entertainment in 2009 with the single ‘Fire’. The quartet went on to become one of the most successful girl groups, spawning hits like ‘I Am The Best’, ‘Ugly’, ‘I Don’t Care’ and more.

Following the girl group’s disbandment in 2016, Park furthered her career as an actress and television host, starring in films like One Step and Cheese in the Trap. She also went on to host reality and talk show programmes like Video Star, Idol League and Get It Beauty.

In 2021, Park left longtime agency YG Entertainment and signed with Abyss Company, which is currently home to artists like Sunmi, GOT7’s BamBam and Melomance.