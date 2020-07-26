3 Doors Down to release first new song in almost five years

3 Doors Down have announced that they will be releasing their first new song in almost five years sometime before the end of this month.

Entitled ‘Wicked Man’, the new song marks the Mississippi band’s first new music since the arrival of their sixth studio album, ‘Us And The Night’, which was released back in March 2016.

Discussing the new song during an interview with Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio station, frontman Brad Arnold said: “Greg [Upchurch], our drummer, he sent me a guitar part not long ago… And a line came into my head of just about the idea of… It’s not a song that’s meant to be political or anything like that, it’s just that we can all see, with everything going on in the world right now, that there are some hands at work that don’t necessarily have the common man and woman’s best interests in mind.”

He added: “And that idea has kind of been in my head for a little while, and I think that a lot of people kind of feel the same way.”

Arnold went on to explain that once he had written the lyrics down he just wanted to record the song immediately and release it as soon as possible.

“I just wrote these lyrics down. They weren’t hard to write. They’re kind of simple, but they say a lot — to me,” he said. “And they just went right along with that guitar part that Greg wrote. And I said, ‘I just wanna record this song.’ ‘Cause we have a little studio — nothing fancy. But you don’t need a fancy studio to make music. So we went up there. And I said, ‘Man, I just wanna record it and put it out.’ I wanna put it out in a week.”

Made up of just guitar, cello, and vocals, Arnold called the new song “really simple” and said that a lot of people will be able to relate to it.

“It kind of makes you wanna get up and dance, but it’s a song that you can listen to and be, like, ‘Damn, man. I get what he’s saying right there,'” he explained. “So I’m excited for people to hear it. I think we’re just gonna put it out. The dude that engineered it is a friend of ours, and he mixed it. And we’re just gonna try to make maybe a really quick little lyric video of it and just put out a song. I just want people to hear it.”

Back in 2017, 3 Doors Down‘s manager explained why the band accepted an invitation to play at Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

Angus Vail explained that there is “no such thing as bad publicity,” adding: “Once you get to the point that you’ve been in rock for 16 years and a whole bunch of people get pissed off with you on Twitter, it’s like: that’s good for us. The more liberals that get all hot under their collar about it, the more we’re appreciated by a whole bunch of conservatives. Are they sitting there crying into their pillows at night? Of course not.”

He added: “3 Doors actually played George W Bush’s inauguration. They are good Mississippi and Alabama boys – they come from conservative families. You know, they’re really good guys, but they have very different political beliefs. Because they played both Bush’s inaugurations, they’ve obviously been on the conservative radar.”