“’30’ will be a drum ‘n’ bass record to spite you” – Adele teases new album in birthday message

Adele has hinted that a new album may be on the way after she posted a message yesterday (May 5) celebrating her 31st birthday.

The singer took to Instagram, to reflect on her 30th year, writing: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

She added: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon as she joked: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.

Although her new record is probably unlikely to be a drum ‘n’ bass album, her message suggests that new material could be on the way at some point. Adele last released an album in 2015.

Adele recently announced that she had separated from her husband, Simon Konecki.

The singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news in a statement which read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The couple had been together for seven years and reportedly married in 2017. Adele, who is famously guarded about her private life, confirmed that she married Konecki at the 2017 Grammys.