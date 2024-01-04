Here are the nominees of the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

The nominees for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards have been announced, featuring the likes of NewJeans, ENHYPEN, aespa and more.
The 31st Hanteo Music Awards, which will celebrate the best of K-pop in 2023, is set to take place on February 17 and February 18 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.
A total of 50 acts have been nominated for Artist of the Year, including the likes of girl groups NewJeans, (G)I-DLE and aespa, as well as boyband SEVENTEEN, SHINee and ENHYPEN. The criteria for this award will be based on a mix of the Hanteo Global score (50 per cent), global voting score (20 per cent) and judging score (30 per cent)
Meanwhile, 10 boyband are up for Rookie of the Year (Male), including KOZ Entertainment’s BOYNEXTDOOR, SM Entertainment newcomers RIIZE and Boys Planet winners ZEROBASEONE.
Six girl group have been nominated for Rookie of the Year (Female). They include up-and-comers KISS OF LIFE, Modhaus’ first group tripleS, as well as two bands featuring LOONA members, Loossemble and ODD EYE CIRCLE.
Voting for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards is open through the Whosfan mobile application, and will be available until January 17 at 6 pm KST. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The nominees for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards are:
Artist of the Year
aespa
AKMU
ATEEZ
BOL4
BOYNEXTDOOR
BSS
CIX
CRAVITY
D.O.
Dreamcatcher
ENHYPEN
EPEX
EXO
(G)I-DLE
ITZY
IVE
J-hope
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jimin
Jisoo
Jungkook
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan-won
MONSTA X
NCT
NCT 127
NCT DOJAEJUNG
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
P1Harmony
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
STAYC
Stray Kids
Taemin
Taeyang
Taeyeon
THE BOYZ
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
V
Xdinary Heroes
Young Tak
ZEROBASEONE
Rookie of the Year (Male)
8TURN
AMPERS&ONE
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
FANTASY BOYS
n.SSign
PLAVE
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Rookie of the Year (Female)
KISS OF LIFE
LIMELIGHT
Loossemble
ODD EYE CIRCLE
tripleS
YOUNG POSSE
Emerging Artist Award
ATBO
B.I
Billlie
EPEX
Kep1er
Kwon Eun-bi
LUN8
TEMPEST
THE NEW SIX
VIVIZ
Xdinary Heroes
YOUNITE
Post Generation Award
AB6IX
CIX
CRAVITY
Jeon Somi
Jung Dong-won
Lee Chan-won
LUCY
P1Harmony
STAYC
TREASURE
VANNER
VERIVERY
Weeekly
WEi
Special Award (Virtual Artist)
ISEGYE IDOL
MAVE:
PLAVE
SUPERKIND
Special Award (Trot)
Hwang Young-woong
Jang Min-ho
Jung Dong-won
Lee Chan-won
Park Seo-jin
Young Tak
Special Award (Band)
FTISLAND
Jung Yong-hwa
LUCY
NELL
Nerd Connection
ONEWE
THORNAPPLE
Xdinary Heroes
Young K
Special Award (Ballad)
BOL4
D.O.
Kim Jae Hwan
Kim Sejeong
Lee Seok Hoon
Naul
Parc Jae Jung
Taeyeon
Younha
Special Award (Hip-hop)
B.I
Crush
BIG Naughty
Epik High
Jessi
Giriboy
Loco
Sik-K