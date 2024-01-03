Here are all the winners from the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards was held over the weekend on January 2, where nominees were presented with awards based on a combination of online votes, panelist opinions and sales numbers.

The ceremony was held at the Rajamangala Stadium in the Thai capital city of Bangkok, marking the first time the award ceremony has been held outside of South Korea.

This year’s awards, which nominated releases from January 2023 to December 2023, saw NCT Dream win the ceremony’s Daesang (grand prize) for a second consecutive year, while BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans and more took home various other prizes in numerous categories.

SEVENTEEN bagged the trophy for Best Album with ‘FML’, a mini-album released in April 2023, while rookie girl group NewJeans went home with the award for Best Song for ‘OMG’, which released in January 2023.

Meanwhile, K-pop titans BLACKPINK and BTS were each awarded the World Best Artist Award and World Trend Artist Award respectively, while Rookie of the Year went to two acts: RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE. Both boybands also took home two of the 18 Bonsangs (main prizes) given out that evening.

The winners of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards are as follows:

Daesang (Grand Prize)

NCT Dream

Bonsang (Main Prize) winners

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jungkook

Kang Daniel

Lim Young-woong

NCT Dream

NewJeans

NMIXX

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

BTS’ V

Young Tak

ZEROBASEONE

World Best Artist Award

BLACKPINK

World Trend Artist Award

BTS

Rookie of the Year

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Best Performance of the Year

Billlie

Fan Choice of the Year

V

OST Award

EXO’s Baekhyun – ‘Hello’ from Dr. Romantic season three

Ballad Award

Day6’s YoungK

Band Award

Xdinary Heroes

Trot Award

Young Tak

R&B/Hip-Hop Award

Dynamic Duo

Discovery of the Year

FIFTY FIFTY

K-pop Special Award

Sandara Park

Global Producer Award

GOT7’s Mark Tuan, Youngjae and BamBam

New Wave Star Award

KISS OF LIFE

PLAVE

Yuju

Y Global Special Award

n.Ssign

Popularity Award

Kim Ho-joong

Best Thai Artist

Fourth

Gemini

NuNew

Zee Pruk