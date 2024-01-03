Here are all the winners from the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards was held over the weekend on January 2, where nominees were presented with awards based on a combination of online votes, panelist opinions and sales numbers.
The ceremony was held at the Rajamangala Stadium in the Thai capital city of Bangkok, marking the first time the award ceremony has been held outside of South Korea.
This year’s awards, which nominated releases from January 2023 to December 2023, saw NCT Dream win the ceremony’s Daesang (grand prize) for a second consecutive year, while BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans and more took home various other prizes in numerous categories.
SEVENTEEN bagged the trophy for Best Album with ‘FML’, a mini-album released in April 2023, while rookie girl group NewJeans went home with the award for Best Song for ‘OMG’, which released in January 2023.
Meanwhile, K-pop titans BLACKPINK and BTS were each awarded the World Best Artist Award and World Trend Artist Award respectively, while Rookie of the Year went to two acts: RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE. Both boybands also took home two of the 18 Bonsangs (main prizes) given out that evening.
The winners of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards are as follows:
Daesang (Grand Prize)
NCT Dream
Bonsang (Main Prize) winners
aespa
(G)I-DLE
IVE
BTS’ Jimin
BTS’ Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Lim Young-woong
NCT Dream
NewJeans
NMIXX
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
STAYC
Stray Kids
Sunmi
BTS’ V
Young Tak
ZEROBASEONE
World Best Artist Award
BLACKPINK
World Trend Artist Award
BTS
Rookie of the Year
RIIZE
ZEROBASEONE
Best Performance of the Year
Billlie
Fan Choice of the Year
V
OST Award
EXO’s Baekhyun – ‘Hello’ from Dr. Romantic season three
Ballad Award
Day6’s YoungK
Band Award
Xdinary Heroes
Trot Award
Young Tak
R&B/Hip-Hop Award
Dynamic Duo
Discovery of the Year
FIFTY FIFTY
K-pop Special Award
Sandara Park
Global Producer Award
GOT7’s Mark Tuan, Youngjae and BamBam
New Wave Star Award
KISS OF LIFE
PLAVE
Yuju
Y Global Special Award
n.Ssign
Popularity Award
Kim Ho-joong
Best Thai Artist
Fourth
Gemini
NuNew
Zee Pruk