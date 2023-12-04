Here are the nominees for the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The Golden Disc Awards have announced the full list of nominees for its upcoming ceremony in January 2024 – view the full list below.
On December 4, the annual South Korean music awards ceremony released a list of nominees across its three main categories – namely Best Digital Song, Best Album and Rookie Artist of the Year – for its upcoming ceremony. The winners for these categories will be decided through 60% streaming/sales numbers and 40% expert evaluations.
In addition to the three main awards, the Golden Disc Awards also gives out multiple honours, including the Popular Vote Award, which is decided based on 100% global fan votes. Details regarding voting can be found on Golden Disc’s official website.
The ceremony also normally gives out honours for several special awards – including genre categories, best group, solo and performance awards and more – though Golden Disc has not revealed these categories nor their nominees.
The 38th Golden Disc Awards will take place on Saturday, January 6 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta at 9pm KST, and will be aired on JTBC in South Korean. The event will be hosted by singer Sung Si-hyung and idol-actor Cha Eun-woo of boyband ASTRO.
See the list of nominees for the 38th Golden Disc Awards below:
Best Digital Song
(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’
aespa – ‘Spicy’
AKMU – ‘Love Lee’
DK – ‘심(心)’
FIFTY FIFTY – ‘Cupid’
H1-KEY – ‘Rose Blossom’
IVE – ‘I Am’
LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’ featuring Nile Rodgers
NCT Dream – ‘Candy’
NewJeans – ‘Ditto’
STAYC – ‘Teddy Bear’
Parc Jae-jung – ‘Let’s Say Goodbye’
SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’
SEVENTEEN BSS – ‘Fighting’ featuring Lee Young-ji
Woody – ‘Say I Love You’
Lim Young-woong – ‘London Boy’
Jungkook – ‘Seven’ featuring Latto
Jimin – ‘Like Crazy’
Jisoo – ‘Flower’
Taeyang – ‘VIBE’ featuring Jimin of BTS
Best Album
(G)I-DLE – ‘I Feel’
aespa – ‘MY WORLD’
Agust D – ‘D-Day’
ATEEZ – ‘The World EP.2: Outlaw’
ENHYPEN – ‘Dark Blood’
EXO – ‘Exist’
ITZY – ‘Kill My Doubt’
IVE – ‘I’ve Mine’
LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’
NCT – ‘Golden Age’
NCT 127 – ‘Fact Check’
NCT Dream – ‘ISTJ’
NMIXX – ‘expérgo’
Stray Kids – ‘5-Star’
TREASURE – ‘Reboot’
TWICE – ‘Ready To Be’
ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’
SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’
Jungkook – ‘Golden’
Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’
Rookie Artist of the Year
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
FIFTY FIFTY
PLAVE
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
LUN8
nSSign
Hwang Yeong-woong