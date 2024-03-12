5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings announces 2024 UK, European And North American tour

5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings has announced details of a solo tour, which will see him perform across the UK, Europe and North America later this year. Find ticket details below.

Set to take place across the spring, the new run of live shows come as part of the singer-songwriter’s ‘Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed’ tour and follow the announcement that he will be dropping a new EP later this year.

The opening show of the tour will be held at Le Bataclan in Paris on May 4, and is followed by a slot at Fabrique in Milan two days later (May 6). From there, the European shows include stops in Warsaw and Cologne throughout the start of the month, before wrapping up with a performance at Melkweg in Amsterdam on May 11.

Following the European shows, Hemmings will head to the UK for three shows – one at the Glasgow Barrowland on May 13, one at the O2 Ritz in Manchester the next day (14) and a final slot at Shepherds Bush Empire in London on May 16. Visit here for UK and European tickets.

The ‘Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed’ tour will then see the pop-rock singer head across the pond for eight US shows. These kick off in Chicago on May 21, and include shows in Philadelphia, Washington, Brooklyn, Oakland and more, as well as a show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on June 5.

Finally, three slots in Australia wrap up the 2024 solo shows, and feature stops in Melbourne (June 12), Sydney (14) and Brisbane (16). Find US tickets here and Australian tickets here.

All tickets will go live at 10am local time this Friday (March 15), barring the Australian dates which go on sale at noon on Monday (March 18). Find all tour dates in the post above.

Titled ‘Boy’, Hemming’s new EP will arrive on April 26 via Arista and has been previously teased by the singer through the lead single ‘Shakes’.

It follows on from his debut solo album, ‘When Facing The Things You Turn Away From’, which arrived in 2021, and 5 Seconds Of Summer’s fifth LP ‘5SOS5’, which was shared the following year.

You can pre-order the EP here.

In other 5 Seconds Of Summer news, earlier this year it was revealed by Billie Joe Armstrong that he almost gave a Green Day fan favourite track to the Australian band.

“There’s a band called 5 Seconds of Summer who wanted me to write a song for them,” he said during a recent interview. “All of a sudden I was writing the lyrics, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no fucking way I’m giving these guys this song.’ There’s all those [lyrics] where it’s the last moment of someone’s life — it’s so intense. It’s just a song [‘Revolution Radio’] about being a survivor.”