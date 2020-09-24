5 Seconds Of Summer’s Ashton Irwin announces solo debut album, ‘Superbloom’

5 Seconds of Summer‘s Ashton Irwin has announced the forthcoming release of his solo debut album, ‘Superbloom’.

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is set to release the new offering on October 23 via EMI. Find the tracklist below.

To celebrate the announcement, Irwin has released the album’s first single, ‘Skinny Skinny’. In a press release, Irwin said the single is about a conversation he had with his 16-year-old brother about body image.

Advertisement

“He’s already caught up in his own mental image of what his body should look like,” said Irwin. “I thought that was such a crippling trap for a young man to try and walk through.

“I needed to write a song that captured the pain of body dysmorphia. I have been through stages in my life where I’ve been sickened by that state of mind.

“The over-arching narrative is support system, healing, recovery, strength and focus on true self. I felt like I had a lot to write about.”

The official music video for ‘Skinny Skinny’ premiered today. The clip features a shirtless Irwin dancing in front of several mirrors that distort his image, the reflections of which he grapples with.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

Irwin’s last release with 5SOS was April’s single ‘Wildflower’, taken from the group’s fourth studio album ‘CALM’ which dropped in March.

Ashton Irwin’s ‘Superbloom’ tracklist is:

1. Scar

2. Have U Found What Ur Looking For

3. Skinny Skinny

4. Greyhound

5. Matter Of Time

6. Sunshine

7. The Sweetness

8. I’m To Blame

9. Drive

10. Perfect Lie