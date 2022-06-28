5 Seconds Of Summer’s Ashton Irwin “recovering very well” after passing out on-stage

5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) have provided an update on drummer Ashton Irwin, who passed out on-stage during a performance in Texas over the weekend.

The show, which took place on Sunday night (June 26), saw the band perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. Their set was cut off midway through, however, following the song ‘Lover Of Mine’. 5SOS have now taken to their Instagram stories to let fans know about Irwin’s health in the wake of his collapse.

“Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital,” the statement read. “As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully, and most importantly, he is feeling OK and is recovering very well.”

The band went on to thank fans for their concern over Irwin, and apologised to ticketholders for both The Woodlands show and their Rogers, Arkansas show scheduled for Tuesday June 28 – both of which have been rescheduled. The latter will now take place on Tuesday July 26, while the former is yet to have a new date confirmed.

View the full statement from the band below:

5 Seconds Of Summer began their ‘Take My Hand’ world tour in April, touring through the UK, Europe, South America and North America. The tour is named after their recent single, which will feature on their forthcoming album ‘5SOS5’ in September.