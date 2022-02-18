50 Cent adds Edinburgh show to UK tour plans

50 Cent has added a new date to his UK tour plans in Edinburgh.

The rapper will headline The Big Top at the Royal Highland Centre on June 14, following the announcement of his recent shows at London’s OVO Arena on June 10, a headline set at Parklife in Heaton Park, Manchester the next day (11), and a show Dublin’s 3Arena on June 12.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can purchased here.

The new date comes following his recent surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which saw him join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, earlier this week.

Edinburgh, Scotland! It’s going down Tuesday June 14th at the Big Top. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out • https://t.co/Xc3d5keiDk pic.twitter.com/VkqqTvLF8O — 50cent (@50cent) February 18, 2022

His entrance at LA’s SoFi Stadium quickly became a much-talked-about moment from the halftime show on Twitter, with fans sharing memes riffing on his upside-down performance of ‘In Da Club’.

He later reacted to the memes picking out his favourites. “Who the fvck did this?” he joked, sharing a picture of D12’s Bizarre photoshopped into the upside-down scene from the original 2003 ‘In Da Club’ video, which his Super Bowl entrance had referred to.

“Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?” he added while sharing another image. 50 Cent also reposted a video of basketball superstar LeBron James, who was spotted singing along and dancing to his performance.

50 Cent’s forthcoming UK dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

10 – London OVO Arena

11 – Manchester Heaton Park

12 – Dubline 3Arena

14 – Edinburgh Big Top