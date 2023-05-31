50 Cent adds extra UK and Ireland dates to his ‘Final Lap Tour’

50 Cent has added new dates to the UK and Ireland leg of his upcoming ‘The Final Lap Tour’ with Busta Rhymes.

The New York rapper announced his latest world tour earlier this month – spanning the UK, US and Europe – to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

50 Cent will be joined on the tour by Busta Rhymes and special guest Jeremih.

With the original five dates of the UK and Ireland leg now all sold out, 50 Cent has added four more November gigs to his itinerary “due to fan demand”. This includes additional stops in Dublin, Manchester and London, as well as a new date in Newcastle on November 18.

UK and Ireland, we heard you! Due to fan demand, I’ve added more dates to THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with Busta Rhymes and special guest Jeremih! Tickets on sale Friday 26 May, 10am local, lock yours in • https://t.co/P4qRWUblmR pic.twitter.com/WhrteLWe11 — 50cent (@50cent) May 25, 2023

Tickets for ‘The Final Lap Tour’ are on sale now, and you can check out the UK and Ireland dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

November

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

10 – Manchester, AO Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena

12 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

18 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

Last week, 50 Cent hinted that ‘The Final Lap Tour’ may be his last as he focuses instead on his TV and film career. On May 23, he did an Instagram Live and told his fans that he “won’t be running around like this no more”.

“I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on,” he continued. “So I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

In the same broadcast he said he hoped to add dates in India and Africa to his world tour, and added that he’s aiming to lose 25 pounds in order to be “fighting fit” for the tour.

The rapper also recently said that he regrets hanging upside down during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performance.