50 Cent and Steve Aoki have both performed at Super Bowl parties this weekend with no masks or social distancing.

Tonight (February 7) hosts the massive annual American football event, and a number of shows across the US in the run-up have defied social distancing rules and COVID-19 restrictions.

A new pair of reports by TMZ says that 50 Cent performed inside an airport hanger in St Petersburg, Florida to a crowd of maskless fans, who made no effort to socially distance themselves.

Aoki, meanwhile, played a poolside gig in Tampa, at which he sprayed champagne into a packed, maskless crowd.

Since the pandemic hit last March, a whole host of shows have taken place across the United States that violated coronavirus restrictions.

Back in August, thousands gathered at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota for a Smash Mouth concert. Following the show, researchers from the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University published a study which investigated whether the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was an example of a “superspreader” event.

The academics concluded that the Sturgis Rally added an estimated 263,708 cases of coronavirus — which equates to 19% of the total number of US cases between August 2 and September 2 — to the US total number of cases.

Elsewhere, Vanilla Ice performed to a largely maskless crowd at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s party, while Bow Wow has responded to backlash he faced after a video showed him performing to a crowded nightclub in Houston, Texas.