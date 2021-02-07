News Music News

50 Cent and Steve Aoki play Super Bowl parties with no masks or social distancing

The latest in a long line of shows violating COVID-19 restrictions in the United States

By Will Richards
Steve Aoki and 50 Cent. Credit: Getty Images.

50 Cent and Steve Aoki have both performed at Super Bowl parties this weekend with no masks or social distancing.

Tonight (February 7) hosts the massive annual American football event, and a number of shows across the US in the run-up have defied social distancing rules and COVID-19 restrictions.

A new pair of reports by TMZ says that 50 Cent performed inside an airport hanger in St Petersburg, Florida to a crowd of maskless fans, who made no effort to socially distance themselves.

Aoki, meanwhile, played a poolside gig in Tampa, at which he sprayed champagne into a packed, maskless crowd.

Since the pandemic hit last March, a whole host of shows have taken place across the United States that violated coronavirus restrictions.

Back in August, thousands gathered at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota for a Smash Mouth concert. Following the show, researchers from the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University published a study which investigated whether the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was an example of a “superspreader” event.

The academics concluded that the Sturgis Rally added an estimated 263,708 cases of coronavirus — which equates to 19% of the total number of US cases between August 2 and September 2 — to the US total number of cases.

Elsewhere, Vanilla Ice performed to a largely maskless crowd at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s party, while Bow Wow has responded to backlash he faced after a video showed him performing to a crowded nightclub in Houston, Texas.

