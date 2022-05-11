50 Cent announces ‘Green Light Gang’ Malta experience this summer

50 Cent has announced that he will be hosting an entertainment experience like no other this summer in Malta.

Teaming up with travel, music, and technology company Pollen, the G-Unit head honcho will curate a series of events on the Mediterranean island from September 22-26, 2022.

Known as the ‘Green Light Gang’ experience, this one of a kind getaway will be anchored by a headline performance from 50, along with “other top artists” who will be announced soon.

“Come get lit for the first ever 4 day/ 4 night #GreenLightGang experience in Malta,” 50 tweeted about the event. “I’m coming through September 22nd – 26th, and bringing some of the OGs.”

50 will host a wide range of other activities for guests during the weekend, including after dark parties, an outdoor cinema screening of his hit STARZ TV show Power and more.

You can sign up for early access for the event now, with accommodation bundles priced at £499 (basic package), £529 (standard), and £609 (premium). Find out more information here.

Before heading out to Malta, 50 Cent is set to headline a massive London show at Wembley Arena next month.

The announcement of the gig came after the rapper was announced as a headliner for Manchester’s Parklife festival, which will be a UK exclusive festival show for 2022.

Tyler, the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion are among the leading names joining 50 Cent on the line-up for Parklife 2022.

In other 50 news, he recently revealed that the Snoop Dogg TV series he was working on is no longer in production due to the network dropping “the damn ball”.

The pair announced last December that they would be teaming up on A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case, an anthology series focusing on the criminal events that occur behind the scenes of hip-hop history.

The series was to be set in 1993, during the time of Snoop’s trial for the murder of Phili Woldermariam, a rival gang member who was killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee. Both Snoop (real name Calvin Broadus) and Lee were found not guilty of first and second-degree murder charges.

However, 50, who has made a name for himself in the TV world producing shows such as Power and BMF for the STARZ network, told fans on Twitter on Saturday (April 23) that the show is no longer moving forward.

Meanwhile, former G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks has announced that a sequel to last year’s ‘COTI (The Course Of The Inevitable)’ will be arriving this summer.