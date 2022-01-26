50 Cent announces huge London show at Wembley Arena

50 Cent has announced details of a massive London show at Wembley Arena this summer – get all the info you need below.

The announcement of the gig follows the rapper being announced as a headliner for Manchester’s Parklife festival yesterday (January 25), which will be a UK exclusive festival show for 2022.

Tickets for the new London show, set for June 10, will go on sale on Friday (January 28) at 9.30am local time here, while pre-registration for Parklife 2022 has already closed – and those who have registered can access the pre-sale right now. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Thursday (January 27) from here.

Tyler, the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion are among the leading names joining 50 Cent on the line-up for Parklife 2022.

The Heaton Park, Manchester festival returned last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition.

As well as Tyler, 50 Cent and Megan, the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress will also perform.

In other news, last December 50 Cent said that he wants to create a modern-day sitcom like The Cosby Show.

50 Cent praised actress Phylicia Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable, in a post on his Instagram.

He wrote: “I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever. I don’t know, she can talk with her eyes. she was just it, I think it was The Cosby Show it was the only representation of Black love on TV. I gotta make us a new one.”