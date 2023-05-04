50 Cent announces ‘The Final Lap’ UK, Europe and US 2023 tour

50 Cent has announced a 2023 UK, European and US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – find all the details below.

‘The Final Lap Tour’ with Busta Rhymes will start at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21, touring throughout North America with stops in New York, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and many more, before closing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on September 17.

The rapper will then kick off the European leg at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on September 28 before making stops in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, France, Ireland and more.

Advertisement

The UK run starts at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 9, followed by Manchester’s AO Arena (10) and London’s O2 (11) before the tour wraps up at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on November 12.

Additional dates are also set to be announced in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Local pre-sales for European dates start on Wednesday, May 10 at 10am local time, with general sale going live on Friday, May 12 at 10am local time. UK dates will be available to purchase from here, with general sale set to start at 10am BST next Friday (May 12). You can purchase US tickets from here.

You can also register for North American Fan pre-sale now from here through to Sunday, May 7 at 11:59pm EST.

‘The Final Lap Tour’ will feature fan favourites and hits, along with tracks that have “not been performed live in decades”, according to a press release. Busta Rhymes will perform across all dates, with Jeremih set to open on all North American dates, and more special guests to be announced.

Advertisement

“You’ve waited long enough!” 50 Cent wrote on social media. “I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more.”

Find the full list of tour dates below.

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

2023

JULY

21 – Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center

23 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

25 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

27 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

28 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

29 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

31 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

AUGUST

2 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

3 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

5 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

9 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

11 – Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

12 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

15 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

16 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

17 – Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre

19 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

20 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

22 – Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

24 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

25 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

27 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

29 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

30 – Los Angeles, CA, http://Crypto.com Arena

31 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

2 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

6 – Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

8 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

15 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

16 – Chicago, IL, United Center

17 – Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre



THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER

28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

29 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

OCTOBER

4 – Oslo, Norway, Spektrum

5 – Trondheim, Norway, Spektrum

7 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga*

11 – Lodz Poland, Atlas Arena

14 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 – Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf-Weber-Arena

20 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

21 – Nice, France, Palais Nikaia

22 – Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

24 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

25 – Mannheim, Germany, SAP Arena

26 – Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

28 – Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

31 – Strasbourg, France, Zenith

NOVEMBER

2 – Nantes, France, Zenith

3 – Paris, France, La Defense Arena

6 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

9 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

10 – Manchester, England, AO Arena

11 – London, England, The O2

12 – Birmingham, England, Resorts World Are