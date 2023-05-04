50 Cent announces ‘The Final Lap’ UK, Europe and US 2023 tour

50 Cent has announced a 2023 UK, European and US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – find all the details below.
- READ MORE: Soundtrack Of My Life: 50 Cent
‘The Final Lap Tour’ with Busta Rhymes will start at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21, touring throughout North America with stops in New York, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and many more, before closing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on September 17.
The rapper will then kick off the European leg at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on September 28 before making stops in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, France, Ireland and more.
The UK run starts at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 9, followed by Manchester’s AO Arena (10) and London’s O2 (11) before the tour wraps up at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on November 12.
Additional dates are also set to be announced in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.
Local pre-sales for European dates start on Wednesday, May 10 at 10am local time, with general sale going live on Friday, May 12 at 10am local time. UK dates will be available to purchase from here, with general sale set to start at 10am BST next Friday (May 12). You can purchase US tickets from here.
You can also register for North American Fan pre-sale now from here through to Sunday, May 7 at 11:59pm EST.
‘The Final Lap Tour’ will feature fan favourites and hits, along with tracks that have “not been performed live in decades”, according to a press release. Busta Rhymes will perform across all dates, with Jeremih set to open on all North American dates, and more special guests to be announced.
“You’ve waited long enough!” 50 Cent wrote on social media. “I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more.”
Find the full list of tour dates below.
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
2023
JULY
21 – Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center
23 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
25 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
27 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
28 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
29 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
31 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
AUGUST
2 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
3 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
5 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center
8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
9 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
11 – Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre
12 – Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
15 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
16 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
17 – Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre
19 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
20 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
22 – Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
24 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
25 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
27 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
29 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
30 – Los Angeles, CA, http://Crypto.com Arena
31 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
SEPTEMBER
2 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
6 – Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
7 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
8 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
10 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
11 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
15 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
16 – Chicago, IL, United Center
17 – Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
SEPTEMBER
28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
29 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
30 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
OCTOBER
4 – Oslo, Norway, Spektrum
5 – Trondheim, Norway, Spektrum
7 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga*
11 – Lodz Poland, Atlas Arena
14 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena
15 – Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf-Weber-Arena
20 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
21 – Nice, France, Palais Nikaia
22 – Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum
24 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle
25 – Mannheim, Germany, SAP Arena
26 – Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
28 – Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
31 – Strasbourg, France, Zenith
NOVEMBER
2 – Nantes, France, Zenith
3 – Paris, France, La Defense Arena
6 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
9 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro
10 – Manchester, England, AO Arena
11 – London, England, The O2
12 – Birmingham, England, Resorts World Are