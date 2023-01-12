50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for meme poking fun at Tory Lanez shooting incident

50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, admitting he was wrong to share a meme accusing her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Just days before the court trial between the two came to an end, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a since-deleted meme insinuating that Pete lied about her assault. It showed a photo of Megan morphing into ex-Empire star Jussie Smollett, who lied about being involved in a hate crime back in 2019. In the caption shared with the meme, the rapper wrote: “Damn I’m confused [by] all this shit going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.”

Now, in a new interview with Big Boy TV, 50 has expressed regret over his actions. “I’m gonna apologise to Megan Thee Stallion,” he said. “I said some things… when she was with Gayle [King] and [King] said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What? No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she[‘s] lying.’

“At that point I knew she was lying, there wouldn’t be [any] reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying to me. You know what I’m saying? So I was like… little things would pop up, and I wasn’t being supportive of her at that point.”

Jackson went on to explain that he felt the need to apologise to Megan after hearing the leaked call between Lanez and Pete’s then-friend Kelsey Harris, which saw Lanez admit he did something wrong to Pete while being excessively drunk. “That made me feel like, ‘Oh shit, now I know what happened’,” he said. “I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court, too.”

Have a look at the interview below, with the subject being broached around the 7:50 mark:

In July of 2020, Megan alleged that Lanez shot her in both of her feet during an altercation earlier that month. Some two-and-a-half years later, Lanez was found guilty of all three charges pegged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Lanez had hired a new set of lawyers ahead of his sentencing. The convicted rapper’s sentencing date has reportedly been updated to Tuesday February 28 – pushed back from Friday January 27 – so that Lanez’s new lawyers can acquire the necessary transcripts from the trial.

After Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in December, several artists publicly showed support for the latter rapper. Soulja Boy also called Lanez a “bitch” in an Instagram Live stream, and called out the hip-hop community at large for not supporting Megan when she initially made her accusations against Lanez.