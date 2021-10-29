50 Cent brings out DaBaby during Rolling Loud festival set

DaBaby was a surprise guest during 50 Cent‘s performance at the Rolling Loud festival in New York last night (October 28) – see footage below.

After DaBaby was criticised for homophobic comments he made during his performance at Rolling Loud’s Miami leg in the summer, 50 Cent was one of the most high-profile defenders of the rapper.

“He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development,” 50 Cent said of DaBaby in August. “There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training.”

Advertisement

Saying that DaBaby will “bounce back,” 50 added: “Remember, they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.”

At the Rolling Loud New York show, DaBaby was brought out by 50 Cent during his headline set, though the segment of the show was reportedly not featured on the event’s livestream.

See footage from the show below:

“Preciate you always bruh,” DaBaby wrote to 50 on Instagram after the show, sharing a photo of the pair backstage.

Advertisement

See that below:

DaBaby drew backlash online after telling the crowd at July’s Rolling Loud Miami: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS… put your cellphone light up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

The insensitive comments quickly drew backlash online, with many levelling accusations of homophobia at DaBaby. The rapper defended his actions in a series of 19 videos in his Instagram Stories, saying: “What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone.

“Because, regardless of what y’all motherfuckers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherfucking words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up.”

Multiple artists and organisations criticised DaBaby for his comments after they were first made. Elton John – who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation charity in 1992 – took to Instagram to condemn his statements, saying they “fuel stigma and discrimination.”

HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust also denounced his comments, saying that they “perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV.”