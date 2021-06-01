50 Cent casts doubt on involvement with Pop Smoke’s next posthumous album

50 Cent has said he’s unsure he’ll work on Pop Smoke‘s next posthumous release.

The rapper served as an executive producer on the late artist’s posthumously released debut album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon‘ (2020), but he’s casted doubt on any involvement for a follow-up.

In a new interview with Kris Kaylin the veteran rapper spoke about the potential for more unreleased music by the Brooklyn drill rapper.

Advertisement

“Steven [Victor] was originally Pop’s manager and the label person that he was signed to,” 50 Cent told Kaylin. “He talked to me about the new record, and I’m not sure if I’ll participate with this, that record. I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to. My interaction with Pop was like he was looking at me like I could tell him the right way to go, and that everything would work based on what I was saying.”

50 Cent went on to refer to troubles or complexities behind-the-scenes that appear to have led to him deciding to stay clear of working on more Pop Smoke material.

“It’s unfortunate that it actually happened. It’s like the other side of it – when I’m coming up early on, I’m so connected to the environment that everything in the environment, I’m subjected to the same,” he said.

“Outside of producing the record and having it perform well, I did all the promotion for that record to have it work. They would have put it out and you’d have to find it out of basic interest.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, last month Pop Smoke’s name appeared on a track alongside Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Project Pat for the Fast And Furious 9 soundtrack.

A Los Angeles Police Department detective testified last month that the rapper, who died aged 20 in February 2020, was shot and killed by a 15-year-old who was part of a group that wanted to steal his watch and jewellery.

As NY Daily News reports, the claims regarding the circumstances of the rapper’s death emerged in testimony given by Los Angeles Police Department Detective Carlos Camacho during a preliminary hearing for Corey Walker, a different suspect in the shooting and the only legal adult among the four defendants.

The group allegedly invaded the rapper’s Airbnb rental in Los Angeles with the aim of stealing his diamond-studded Rolex watch and Cuban link chain. They ended up stealing the watch, which they are alleged to have resold for $2,000 (£1,405).