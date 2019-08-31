50 Cent crowns Chris Brown the new king of pop: “CB better then MJ to me now”

"I can’t believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty"

50 Cent thinks that Chris Brown has overtaken Michael Jackson as the king of pop.

The rapper took to social media to praise the ‘Loyal’ singer and proclaim that he’s “better” than Michael Jackson, in his opinion.

50 shared a screenshot of another tweet that stated Chris Brown “has now sold 69.5M singles in the US, making him the 7th best selling singles artist of all time. He has now totalled 100M RIAA certified units.”

He captioned the post: “CB better then MJ to me now,” before adding, “I can’t believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty,” in reference to allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who, in documentary Leaving Neverland, claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

During his lifetime, Michael Jackson denied all the claims made against him.

50 ended his post with: “what the fuck man.”

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Marlon Brando once reduced Michael Jackson to tears when he asked the star about sexual abuse allegations, a new podcast has claimed.

The screen icon was close friends with Jackson and was interviewed by prosecutors when they investigated allegations of child molestation against the singer in 1994.