50 Cent deletes Instagram post about exposing the TV industry

50 Cent has deleted a recent post from his Instagram in regards to exposing the TV industry.

The rapper and G-Unit leader has had an illustrious career in the TV industry, including having co-created and executively produced the popular crime-drama series, Power.

On Sunday (March 25), he posted that he would expose the TV industry if he could. In the now-deleted post, he allegedly captioned a picture of FOX 5 News correspondent Lisa Evers saying: “This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if I would speak to her about my experience in television production.”

Advertisement

He finished the anecdote by saying: “I said, ‘Like [about] real behind-the-scenes’…if she does this the TV is going to go black.”

In another post – that is still available on his feed – you can see him boast about his resounding media success in an infographic of where he’s worked.

Noticeably, he crossed out Starz, the original streaming platform and production house for Power and its series.

In the caption, he claimed that “…there is not [one] African American person with green-light power in all of television. WTF, I gotta turn it up now!”

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has posted and then deleted something on Instagram. He recently came under fire for creating some hysteria around Grand Theft Auto 6 by captioning a picture of Vice City and saying he’s working on something “bigger than Power.”

Advertisement

In other news, Ja Rule has addressed Melle Mel‘s claims that him trying like 50 Cent ended his music career. He also is headlining this year’s Wireless Festival alongside Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe.

Meanwhile, in February, according to Variety, 50 Cent signed “a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal to develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series through his production company G-Unit Film & Television” with Fox Entertainment.