50 Cent and Fat Joe’s feud created issues in the New York Knicks

Basketball player Tim Thomas has revealed that 50 Cent and Fat Joe‘s feud in the early 2000s caused a rift between him and fellow player Stephon Marbury.

Fat Joe and 50 Cent’s feud reached its peak in the mid-2000s. At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, a near-altercation occurred during a commercial break causing the former to take a jab at 50 while presenting Missy Elliott with Best Hip-Hop Video. This led to 50 Cent calling him a “pussy boy” on stage. Joe lost a $20million (£16,063,200) deal with Nike days later.

In a recent interview with Wknd Work, the former Thomas was asked about his old feud with his teammate during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. The former Knicks player explained that Marbury was a huge fan of Fat Joe at the time and, because Tim Thomas sided with 50 Cent, they had issues.

“Me and Steph grew up together, we went to Five Star Basketball camp,” Thomas explained. “I knew his brothers, his mom, his pops. We actually played for Fat Joe with Terror Squad at the Rucker. It was really no issues between us at all until 50 and Fat Joe got into it. That’s when me and Steph kinda separated.”

He continued: “We was actually teammates at this particular time. It was a lot of different things that transpired between those three years of them beefing. I remember Fat Joe being courtside and Steph showing him love. And I’m looking at them like, ‘Damn, I can’t go over there and say what’s up to him?’”

Fat Joe and 50 Cent have since buried the hatchet. Earlier this month, while at the Brooklyn stop of ‘The Final Lap’ tour, 50 Cent invited Fat Joe to join him on stage.

50 Cent told Rolling Stone that he “was buggin'” for including Joe in his long-standing beef with Ja Rule, which started when associates of 50 Cent robbed Rule during a music video shoot.

“Fat Joe, his issues, I would see him a little uncomfortable with the success I was having, and I interpreted as, ‘He doesn’t like me,’ when he’s really the kind of guy you want to be friends with because he’s loyal to a default,” he said. “He’s so loyal for one record that [Murder Inc.] did with him that we became enemies.”

In other news, 50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap’ world tour, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of 50’s debut album, ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin” recently reached the UK. The London leg saw Ed Sheeran join the rapper on stage to perform ‘Shape Of You‘ last night (Tuesday November 21).

Meanwhile, Fat Joe has come out to denounce rumours that he’s a part of the Illuminati, saying, “I’ve met everybody, I’ve never met the Illuminati.”