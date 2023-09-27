50 Cent is “glad” the Hollywood Writers’ Strike is over

50 Cent has shared his relief that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached “a tentative agreement” to end the recent Writers’ Strike.

On Sunday (September 25), it was reported that both the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and WGA worked out a three-year “Minimum Basic Agreement” after four consecutive days of negotiations, pending final contract language. This decision ended the 146-day strike that has halted Hollywood and the entertainment business since May.

The writers’ strike shuttered production on TV shows and films and caused late-night comedy shows in the US to go on hiatus. The strike was called to protest unfair residuals and the changes in the ratio of work and money writers receive as streaming has impacted TV.

In a tweet, The WGA West wrote: “This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized.”

Taking a screengrab of the Hollywood Reporter‘s article on the resolution and posting it on his Instagram feed, 50 Cent captioned: “I’m glad this shit is over, check Expendables 4 in theaters now! and catch [Power Book IV: Force] season 2 the best shit on TV right now [bomb emoji] BOOM [wind emoji] GLG [traffic lights emoji] GreenLightGang back in action.”

In an email to its members, the WGA’s negotiating committee said: “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.” However: “To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then.

“Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” they continued. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

The illustrious rap mogul has also made a reputable name for himself in the TV and film world. After playing Marcus, a fictionalised character loosely based on himself, in the acclaimed film Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, he has since appeared in crime-thrillers such as the film Dead Man Running and the popular hard-hitting drama Power.

He has acted alongside Sylvester Stallone in the franchise Escape Plan as well as the most recent instalment of the Expendables films, The Expendables 4. 50 Cent complained about his appearance on the latter’s poster, tweeting, “WTF did we run out of money? Why [does] my head look like it ain’t connected to my body.”

50 Cent is disappointed with his portrayal in the "Expendables 4" poster. pic.twitter.com/ES3QGbsXwa — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 24, 2023

In regards to Cent’s NAACP Award-winning TV show Power, the second season of Power Book IV: Force is already available to watch on the streaming platform STARZ. Later this year, the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be released on December 1.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent embarked on ‘The Final Lap’ tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’‘. While performing in Detroit, Eminem surprised his longtime friend and ex-signee on stage, getting his home state to “make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!”

At the Los Angeles stop, the New Yorker threw a mic at a fan. In an odd 911 call, the dispatcher laughed as the caller tried to inform them of the “blunt force trauma” the victim suffered from the microphone. Afterwards, the dispatcher asked, “Is she currently awake?” When told the victim was conscious, he then asked “Who’s performing tonight?”