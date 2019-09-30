50 Cent hints he’s “working” to secure the rights to Tekashi 6ix9ine movie

The rapper jokingly used to call Tekashi his son

50 Cent has hinted that he might be working on securing the rights to a movie based on the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is currently testifying in an ongoing racketeering case against two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang – Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack– in an attempt to reduce his own prison sentence.

Earlier this year, Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine federal charges including ones relating to racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offences and drugs trafficking.

Now, it looks like 50 Cent might be vying for the rights to make a movie about the ‘GUMMO’ rapper and the Nine Treys after answering a question put to him by a fan on Instagram.

“You bought the rights to tr3way 6ix9ine movie I’m hearing? This true?” the fan asked on a post promoting 50’s new ABC show For Life. The G-Unit head honcho didn’t deny the rumour, replying: “I’m working boy.”

See the original post and screenshot of 50’s comment below:

Once friends and collaborators, the relationship between 6ix9ine and 50 Cent fell apart after releasing the video for their track ‘Get the Strap’. During the filming of the video several gunshots were heard and later confirmed by police.

The pair later traded words as they appeared to beef online. 50 then responded after Tekashi was arrested on firearms and racketeering charges. He said: “My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me shit. The Fed’s on you fool, call ya momma don’t put the FBI on my phone. positive vibes only.”

