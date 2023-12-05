50 Cent is reportedly working on a documentary about Diddy’s sexual assault allegations

Warning: This article contains details and accusations of sexual and physical abuse

50 Cent is reportedly working on a documentary about the recent sexual assault allegations around Diddy.

Following a two-decade long, on-and-off feud between the two rappers, reports have now surfaced that 50 Cent is making a TV documentary about the numerous claims facing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

While it’s yet to be confirmed or denied by the ‘Candy Shop’ rapper, Page Six has reported that a new project is already in production from the artist’s G-Unit film and TV production company.

Combs was accused of rape and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie last month, before they settled the lawsuit one day after it was formally filed.

Since then, Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in an act of “revenge porn” in a new lawsuit, before a third accuser filed claims of sexual assault against the rapper.

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute,” a spokesperson for Combs wrote in a statement to PEOPLE in the wake of the third allegation. “This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.”

They added: “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

The second lawsuit levelled against Combs last month, filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleges that Combs had “intentionally” drugged and sexually assaulted Dickerson-Neal in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University, per CNN and Rolling Stone.

The suit also alleges that Combs had filmed the alleged incident, and that he showed the video to other people in an act of “revenge porn”.

The third lawsuit, filed by an anonymous claimant in New York County Supreme Court, alleges that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – and that Diddy turned violent days later. Hall has not yet commented on the allegations.

Since the allegations have surfaced, Diddy has stepped down from his role as chairman of the TV network Revolt.

Kesha also removed the ‘Diddy’ lyrics from live performances of her song ‘TiK ToK’ following the first lawsuit.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.