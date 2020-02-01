50 Cent is still annoyed about losing to Evanescence at the 2004 Grammys

50 Cent has complained about losing out on the Best New Artist award to Evanescence at the Grammys in 2004.

The rapper made the comments as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Helping Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – to celebrate the moment was Dr Dre and Eminem, the latter delivering an emotive speech to mark the moment.

However, it seems the rapper still couldn’t forget about being beaten to one particular accolade that was eventually won by the Arkansas rock band.

“You got the largest debut hip hop album [but] you don’t got no Best New Artist trophy,” 50 said of the 2004 Grammys awards ceremony. “The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence.

“Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they gave them the trophy.” Watch the full clip of 50’s speech below, with his Evanescence comments starting around the 5:30 mark.

Despite the gripe, the event was largely full of praise for 50 Cent – particular his early mentor Eminem. Honouring the ‘In Da Club’ rapper, Em said: “Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed about 50 was his presence because it just kind of felt like, he’s gonna be a star… It just seemed like he was the whole package.”

Earlier this week (January 30), 50 said that the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant has made him re-evaluate his his history of feuding.

Writing on Instagram, the rapper posted a video of him embracing the late sportsman after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

“i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this,” he said. “i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll [sic] deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”