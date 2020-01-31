50 Cent joined by Eminem as he gets a star on the Walk of Fame

50 Cent has been given a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Helping Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – to celebrate the moment was Dr Dre and Eminem, the latter delivering an emotive speech to mark the moment.

Honouring the ‘In Da Club’ rapper, Eminem said: “Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed about 50 was his presence because it just kind of felt like, he’s gonna be a star…It just seemed like he was the whole package.

Advertisement

“Dre and me knew that if something worked on us, it was gonna work on the rest of the world and I’m glad we trusted our instincts…I just wanna say man, I’m here today because this is not only a business partner to me, it’s one of the best friends I’ve ever known in the world.”

Eminem continued: “I would say that it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy because this guy is fucking relentless. And he won’t stop. And the same way that he’s relentless in his battles, he’s also relentless in his business.

“He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer…he can juggle, he’s great at Scrabble. He pretty much does it all. We’re always up for a game of Scrabble, guys.”

Eminem also thanked 50 for helping him with a “lot of hard times.” You can see footage and images from the ceremony below.

Advertisement

Eventually, 50 took to the stage and took aim at Evanescence who famously beat him to the Best New Artis Grammy in 2004.

“You got the largest debut hip hop album [but] you don’t got no best new artist trophy. The best new artist they gave that shit to Evanescence. Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they gave them the trophy.”

After the jokes, the rapper looked emotional and thanked everyone for attending.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent said that the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant has made him re-evaluate his his history of feuding.

Writing on Instagram, the rapper posted a video of him embracing the late sportsman after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

“i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this,” he said. “i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll [sic] deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”