50 Cent loses it with artist painting him as Taylor Swift, Post Malone and others

Rapper 50 Cent has responded to an artist that has drawn him as Taylor Swift.

The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, has been responding to the artworks of him appearing all over the world in the last few weeks.

The paintings combined his face with different public figures – including Swift, Donald Trump, Post Malone and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The artwork is attributed to anonymous Melbourne-based graffitist Lushsux, who is being compared to Banksy.

Most recently (May 3), Jackson took to Instagram to share his thoughts on a recent Lushsux piece that depicts him as Vice President Mike Pence.

Jackson captioned the post: “This fucking guy won’t stop, SMH I guess i’m not wearing a mask because i’m tested frequently.”

Last week, he took aim at the artist over the hilarious Swift portrayal writing: “Swifty cent i’d like to hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this shit.”

In response to him looking like Posty, he shared: “who the fuck keep painting these murals of me all over the place. 🤔this is fucked up man. That’s 3 now 69, Trump, & post malone.”

However, it seems that Jackson will have a lot more to say as Lushsux wrote on Instagram last week that he “might turn 50 week into 50 month and turn this war on 50 into some iraq type quagmire.”

This comes after Ja Rule revealed that he wanted to battle longtime rival Fiddy on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s VERZUZ series.

VERZUZ is the new go-to form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off on March 25 after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, matchups so far have included Teddy Riley vs Babyface, T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Scott Storch vs Mannie Fresh, and RZA vs DJ Premier.